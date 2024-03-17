Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $17.57 Million Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 393,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,973 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises 3.4% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned about 0.36% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $17,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 269.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $43.47. The company had a trading volume of 726,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,925. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $45.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

