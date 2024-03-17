Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $395,000 Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Howard Financial Services LTD. cut its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 140.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,667,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,461,000 after buying an additional 23,737,781 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 775.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,153,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,128,000 after buying an additional 7,221,368 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 583.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,412,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,552,000 after buying an additional 2,060,004 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $74,493,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9,271.1% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,961 shares during the period.

SCHO stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.05. 877,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,841. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.11. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.65 and a one year high of $49.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

