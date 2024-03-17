Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $989,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,146,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,745,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.39. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Edward Jones lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.04.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

