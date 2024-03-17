Howard Financial Services LTD. Purchases 1,617 Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 432.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Dynex Capital from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Dynex Capital to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Jonestrading boosted their price objective on Dynex Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynex Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Dynex Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.48. 1,462,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,547. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $13.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $730.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.57 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.02.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $71.19 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -557.14%.

About Dynex Capital

(Free Report)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.