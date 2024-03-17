Howard Financial Services LTD. Purchases 751 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,670 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $48.93. 57,049,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,265,920. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.89 and a 200-day moving average of $51.36. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.42%.

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,762 shares of company stock worth $6,290,256 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Melius lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

