Howard Financial Services LTD. Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 200,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,063,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.8% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 67,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $526,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,316. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.73 and a 200 day moving average of $76.03.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

