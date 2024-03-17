Howard Financial Services LTD. Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.4% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,131 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,623,380,000 after purchasing an additional 52,019 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $5.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $433.92. The company had a trading volume of 73,069,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,198,109. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $297.19 and a 12-month high of $448.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $428.22 and its 200-day moving average is $395.90.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

