Howard Financial Services LTD. Sells 88 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Howard Financial Services LTD. decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,323 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.75.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $373.23. The company had a trading volume of 9,234,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,730. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $363.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The stock has a market cap of $371.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $385.10.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 59.60%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

