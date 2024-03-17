IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Director Todd M. Cleveland Sells 13,513 Shares

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 13,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,556,157.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,417.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ IESC opened at $102.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.33. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $117.75.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 26.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IESC. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of IES by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of IES by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of IES by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in IES by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in IES by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

