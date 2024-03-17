IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Director Todd M. Cleveland Sells 13,513 Shares

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 13,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,556,157.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,417.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ IESC opened at $102.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.33. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $117.75.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 26.83%.
IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.
