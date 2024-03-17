IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 4,212 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.15% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasure Coast Financial Planning lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 108,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,755,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,692,000. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at about $4,773,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,487,000 after purchasing an additional 17,151 shares in the last quarter.

BILS opened at $99.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.26 and its 200 day moving average is $99.24. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

