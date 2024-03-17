IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 48,940 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 155.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,940 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.27% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,743,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,850,000 after acquiring an additional 174,434 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 688.0% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 742,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,837,000 after acquiring an additional 648,535 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 689,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,973,000 after acquiring an additional 271,845 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 621,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,807,000 after acquiring an additional 94,917 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 616,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,588,000 after buying an additional 124,839 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

DFSD stock opened at $47.08 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $47.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.73.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

