IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $258.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.79.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $244.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.79. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $248.55.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

