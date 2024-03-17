IFP Advisors Inc Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $114,477,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 22.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,997 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 26.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,506,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,834,000 after purchasing an additional 527,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,450,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $615,159,000 after acquiring an additional 487,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 33.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,790,000 after acquiring an additional 409,679 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

CMC stock opened at $53.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.29. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $58.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 23,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $1,219,921.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $30,912.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,653.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 23,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $1,219,921.35. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 72,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 284,385 shares of company stock valued at $14,317,006. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

