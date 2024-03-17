IFP Advisors Inc Has $4.14 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.35 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.03.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

