IFP Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.98 and a 200 day moving average of $45.26. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $47.47.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

