IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.07% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,152,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,050,000 after acquiring an additional 595,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,836,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,875,000 after purchasing an additional 517,468 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,911,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,457,000 after purchasing an additional 213,527 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,730,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,158,000 after purchasing an additional 29,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,322,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,776 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $52.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day moving average is $48.69.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.2461 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

