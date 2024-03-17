IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 3,385 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USMV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after buying an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,493,000 after buying an additional 9,059,409 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $308,588,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $259,275,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $246,963,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $82.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.46 and its 200 day moving average is $76.77. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

