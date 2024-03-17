IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KKR. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,368,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 286,402 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,719.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KKR opened at $96.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $101.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.76.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 4.21%. Analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.18%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

