IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,029 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,104,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,645,072,000 after buying an additional 817,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,754,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,343,000 after purchasing an additional 510,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,608,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,193,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047,557 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.41.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $161.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $379.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $162.73.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

