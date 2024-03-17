IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,588 Shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $728,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLQM opened at $51.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $281.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.00. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.16.

About Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

