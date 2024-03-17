IFP Advisors Inc Sells 18,953 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,953 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 264.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.28 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $17.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.48.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

