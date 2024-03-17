IFP Advisors Inc Sells 20,602 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,602 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,029,000 after buying an additional 1,382,354 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $120,140,000. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $106.07 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $110.55. The company has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.25.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

