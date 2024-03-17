IFP Advisors Inc Sells 5,284 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,284 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.6% of IFP Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 520.0% in the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 80,934 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 129,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $88,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,725,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,114,215,000 after acquiring an additional 579,305 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 9.6% in the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $141.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.36. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.50 and a 52-week high of $153.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,159 shares of company stock valued at $39,220,185 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

