IFP Advisors Inc Sells 5,417 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,417 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RWJ. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,677,000 after buying an additional 52,106 shares in the last quarter.

RWJ opened at $40.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $42.27.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

