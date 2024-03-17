IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Short Interest Down 21.5% in February

IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 355,000 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the February 14th total of 452,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
IGG Stock Performance
IGGGF remained flat at $0.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.42. IGG has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $0.85.
IGG Company Profile
