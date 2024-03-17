IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Short Interest Down 21.5% in February

IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 355,000 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the February 14th total of 452,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

IGG Stock Performance

IGGGF remained flat at $0.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.42. IGG has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $0.85.

Get IGG alerts:

IGG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

IGG Inc, an investment holding company, develops and operates mobile and online games in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers mobile, browser, PC, and client-based online games in 23 languages. It also licenses online games; and provides customer support and technical support services.

Receive News & Ratings for IGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.