InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Short Interest Update

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 133,200 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the February 14th total of 159,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

InPlay Oil Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IPOOF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.69. 50,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,433. InPlay Oil has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $153.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

InPlay Oil Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0111 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. InPlay Oil’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It also produces light-oil primarily in the Willesden Green area of central Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.