Insider Buying: British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Buys 6 Shares of Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) insider Tadeu Marroco bought 6 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,293 ($29.38) per share, with a total value of £137.58 ($176.27).

On Wednesday, February 7th, Tadeu Marroco purchased 7 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,341 ($29.99) per share, with a total value of £163.87 ($209.96).

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Tadeu Marroco bought 6 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,338 ($29.96) per share, for a total transaction of £140.28 ($179.73).

LON BATS opened at GBX 2,340.50 ($29.99) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,353.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,442.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of GBX 2,233 ($28.61) and a one year high of GBX 3,039 ($38.94). The company has a market capitalization of £52.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.75, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 58.88 ($0.75) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $57.72. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is currently -3,647.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($34.59) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($44.84) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

