Insider Buying: CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Acquires £150.66 in Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Kirkman purchased 162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £150.66 ($193.03).
Andrew Kirkman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 9th, Andrew Kirkman bought 149 shares of CLS stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £150.49 ($192.81).
CLS Stock Performance
CLI opened at GBX 91.20 ($1.17) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 94.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 101.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £362.44 million, a PE ratio of -178.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.31. CLS Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 83.30 ($1.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 149.39 ($1.91).
CLS Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 114 ($1.46) price objective on shares of CLS in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.
About CLS
CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.
