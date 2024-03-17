Insider Buying: Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL) Insider Purchases 1,276 Shares of Stock

Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL – Get Free Report) insider Yen Mei Lim purchased 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 783 ($10.03) per share, for a total transaction of £9,991.08 ($12,800.87).

Henderson Smaller Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

LON HSL opened at GBX 783 ($10.03) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 785.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 744.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of £584.90 million, a P/E ratio of -966.67 and a beta of 1.26. Henderson Smaller Companies has a one year low of GBX 626 ($8.02) and a one year high of GBX 836 ($10.71).

Henderson Smaller Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. Henderson Smaller Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,333.33%.

Henderson Smaller Companies Company Profile

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

