Insider Buying: Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML) Director Acquires 40,000 Shares of Stock

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) Director Anthony John Beruschi acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,200.00.
Anthony John Beruschi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 21st, Anthony John Beruschi sold 35,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.27, for a total value of C$44,450.00.
- On Friday, February 16th, Anthony John Beruschi sold 180,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.24, for a total value of C$223,200.00.
- On Tuesday, January 23rd, Anthony John Beruschi sold 50,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.89, for a total value of C$44,500.00.
- On Thursday, January 18th, Anthony John Beruschi sold 3,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.84, for a total value of C$2,520.00.
- On Friday, January 12th, Anthony John Beruschi sold 71,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total value of C$57,510.00.
Rusoro Mining Trading Down 0.9 %
RML opened at C$1.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$629.30 million, a PE ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.42. Rusoro Mining Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.06 and a 1 year high of C$1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.65.
Rusoro Mining Company Profile
Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.
