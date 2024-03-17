Insider Selling: Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) CAO Sells 1,152 Shares of Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) CAO Amy Horton sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $21,565.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 139,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,995.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Amy Horton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 27th, Amy Horton sold 325 shares of Artivion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $6,444.75.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Amy Horton sold 1,695 shares of Artivion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $31,967.70.

On Friday, December 15th, Amy Horton sold 14,397 shares of Artivion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $273,543.00.

Shares of NYSE:AORT opened at $19.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average is $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Artivion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.70 million, a P/E ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Artivion ( NYSE:AORT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $93.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.75 million. Artivion had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AORT. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion during the second quarter valued at $29,987,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Artivion during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,088,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Artivion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,651,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artivion by 33.3% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 755,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after purchasing an additional 188,712 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Artivion in the second quarter worth about $3,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AORT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Artivion from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

