Insider Selling: Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) SVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BKR stock opened at $32.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 43.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $551,555,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,762 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,112,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,939,000 after buying an additional 3,188,228 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,078,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 846.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,025,000 after buying an additional 2,127,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on BKR shares. Wolfe Research cut Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

