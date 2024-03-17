Insider Selling: Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) VP Sells 13,820 Shares of Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 13,820 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $500,284.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,240.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of FHI opened at $35.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.51. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.23 and a 52-week high of $45.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.12. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Federated Hermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 32.84%.

Several analysts recently commented on FHI shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Federated Hermes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federated Hermes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 91,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 76.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federated Hermes

(Get Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.