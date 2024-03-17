Insider Selling: Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) CFO Sells 6,306 Shares of Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 6,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $518,479.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,250,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $79.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $92.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.20.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $396.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PNFP shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.11.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle Financial Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

