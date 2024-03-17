Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (IINN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Monday, March 18th.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Trading Up 8.1 %

NASDAQ:IINN opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $2.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23.

Get Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. alerts:

Institutional Trading of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IINN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Company Profile

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation for the treatment of acute respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system, a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.