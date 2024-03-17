Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) CFO Tania Secor Sells 6,570 Shares of Stock

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) CFO Tania Secor sold 6,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $63,794.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,922.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tania Secor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

On Friday, March 8th, Tania Secor sold 8,929 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $86,700.59.

On Friday, December 8th, Tania Secor sold 38,394 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $536,364.18.

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

Integral Ad Science stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $134.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 31,650.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 19.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IAS. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IAS

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.