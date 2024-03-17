Internet Computer (ICP) Price Reaches $12.35 on Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for $12.35 or 0.00018341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $5.69 billion and $151.50 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.84 or 0.00084433 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00012462 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00018051 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00008580 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 516,112,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,990,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

