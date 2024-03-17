Internet Computer (ICP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $188.43 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $5.78 billion and approximately $188.43 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for approximately $12.53 or 0.00018650 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00082190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00012021 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00018105 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00008296 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000124 BTC.

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 516,108,227 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,985,686 tokens. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

