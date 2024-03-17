Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) SVP Mark Brosius Sells 196 Shares

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Brosius also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 7th, Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.30, for a total transaction of $77,086.80.

On Friday, February 16th, Mark Brosius sold 32 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.29, for a total transaction of $12,105.28.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Mark Brosius sold 30 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.09, for a total transaction of $11,402.70.

On Monday, February 12th, Mark Brosius sold 30 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total transaction of $11,582.70.

On Thursday, February 1st, Mark Brosius sold 39 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.41, for a total transaction of $14,757.99.

ISRG stock opened at $396.28 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $231.50 and a one year high of $403.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $378.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.03. The company has a market capitalization of $140.46 billion, a PE ratio of 78.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

