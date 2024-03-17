Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0292 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Stock Performance

PBTP opened at $25.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.74. Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $24.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 280.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 30,660 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 27,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $434,000.

About Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF

The Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (PBTP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with up to five years remaining to maturity. PBTP was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

