Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2024

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLOGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Price Performance

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF in the first quarter worth $984,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,341,000.

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Aaa Clo Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in USD-denominated floating rate CLOs that are rated AAA or equivalent. ICLO was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

