Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the February 14th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PIZ. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PIZ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,162. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a one year low of $27.16 and a one year high of $34.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.68.

About Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

