Invesco High Yield Select ETF Declares Dividend of $0.14 (BATS:HIYS)

Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1428 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco High Yield Select ETF Price Performance

Invesco High Yield Select ETF stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Select ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.24% of Invesco High Yield Select ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Invesco High Yield Select ETF

The Invesco High Yield Select ETF (HIYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that broadly invests in high-yield, corporate debt securities of various maturities from around the world. The fund uses derivatives to manage duration and hedge risks.

