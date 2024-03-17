Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Sold by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for 2.1% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,883,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,426,000 after buying an additional 428,164 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,393,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,196,000 after purchasing an additional 262,963 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,754,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,764,000 after purchasing an additional 76,645 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,438,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,074,000 after purchasing an additional 299,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,958,000 after purchasing an additional 412,101 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,464,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,634. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $122.28 and a 12 month high of $184.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.92.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

