Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller (LON:IPU) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $420.89

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller (LON:IPU – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 420.89 ($5.39) and traded as high as GBX 429 ($5.50). Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller shares last traded at GBX 417 ($5.34), with a volume of 141,127 shares.

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of £141.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -556.00 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 420.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 411.32.

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller’s payout ratio is currently -2,400.00%.

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Company Profile

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

