Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA) Plans $0.02 Dividend

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0246 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IVRA opened at $13.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 million, a P/E ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 267.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (IVRA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund of North American real assets companies screened for both environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and fundamental factors. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

