Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Sold by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 375.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,149,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,549 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 116.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 543,411 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter worth $15,781,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter worth $8,847,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,953,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $42.55 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $79.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

