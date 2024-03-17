Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1189 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

XSHQ stock opened at $39.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.52.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 43.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 62,631 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 1,192.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 29,634 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.