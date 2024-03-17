Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF) Short Interest Up 28.6% in February

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the February 14th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invinity Energy Systems stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. Invinity Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.44.

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

