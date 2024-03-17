Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF) Short Interest Up 28.6% in February

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the February 14th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Invinity Energy Systems Price Performance
Invinity Energy Systems stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. Invinity Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.44.
About Invinity Energy Systems
