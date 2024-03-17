iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $81.49. 3,045,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,996,617. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.46. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $82.74.
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
